Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Sunil Grover Breaks Silence On Heath Scare: Want To Tell Everyone...

In 2022, Sunil Grover suffered a major health setback when he went through a bypass surgery. The actor has now opened up about the challenges of the same.

Image:Sunil Grover/Instagram
Sunil Grover is best known for his comic timing in cinema. The actor whose last release Sunflower Season 2 released recently, suffered a major health setback. In a new interivew, the actor has opened up about the same. 

Sunil Grover says health is wealth 

In an interview with PTI, Sunil Grover said he has started prioritising his health after undergoing bypass surgery in 2022.

“There are certain things that happen in your life due to destiny. (Things) you have to face. I embrace that reality. By God’s grace, I’m feeling better. I want to tell everyone to take care of their health. Health is wealth and you realise this only when something happens (to you),” he added.

Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower trailer piques audience interest 

On February 15  the makers of Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower unveiled the riveting trailer of the second season of the crime comedy, offering a tantalising glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters. Sunil, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again infuses humour and mystery while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta to the already stellar cast.

The 2-minute 30-second trailer begins from where we left off--police duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Mr Kapoor's murderer. As seen in the trailer, the new season will witness the most loved murder suspect coming back, Ahuja's (played by Mukul Chadda) confession and Rosie's entry into Sunflower society.

Rosie is a captivating bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor's (Ashwin Kaushal) penthouse, raising more questions and spotlight to the case. As the story progresses, love and romance will flourish between Sonu and Rosie. Talking about season two, Sunil expressed: "Sunflower 2 has more suspense, filled with thrill and laughter, while introducing complex characters. I particularly enjoy playing such multi-layered characters as it gives a chance to explore the character a lot more. The aim was to keep this season light-hearted while adding that layer of intrigue and mystery." 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:38 IST

