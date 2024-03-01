Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Surbhi Chandna Confesses She ‘Was Not Interested’ In Marrying Beau Karan Sharma Ahead Of Wedding

Amid their ongoing wedding preparations, Surbhi Chandna came out with a confession that she never really wanted to get married to her fiance Karan Sharma.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna Wedding
Surbhi Chandna Wedding | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma on March 2. The couple, who have been dating for 13 years, will get married in Jaipur in a grand wedding. Amid this, the actress came out with a shocking confession that she never really wanted to get married to Karan in the first place. 

Surbhi Chandna on getting married in a lavish wedding

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Surbhi talked about wanting to do a court marriage instead of a lavish traditional one. The actress stated, “Can I be very honest? I have a very sweet partner who’s been around even when I was not even an actor. He’s been with me and I feel that he understands that I’m not interested in getting married but I’m doing this wedding because he is the only son of his parents. If I had the power, I would do a court marriage.”

 

 

The actress added that’s why she has kept the marriage small, a short two-day affair. Amid this, she is fulfilling all her work commitments as for her the work comes first. She emphasised that Karan also understands her perspective. Surbhi talked about how they have been together for 13 years which is ‘practically being married’ and now they are doing the ceremony for the namesake. 

Surbhi Chandna's Delhi-themed pre-wedding photos

As still there are days left before the wedding, the couple decided to build their wedding album with pre-wedding photos. They had Delhi-themed photoshoots showing off both royal and traditional parts of the capital. They started with the heart of Delhi, 'Purani Dilli', and wanted to reflect the same essence in their shoot and as foodies, they wanted to try the best of Chandni Chowk’s famous bites. 

For the shoot, Surbhi wore a velvet kurta, featuring golden embroidery and dramatic sleeves. Karan, on the other hand, wore a black velvet kurta, featuring golden embroidery around the neckline, and paired it with white pajamas. Next, they combined royalty and Delhi farmhouse feels in a white embellished gown and pathani with matching coat.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:59 IST

