Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Surbhi Chandna Finally Reveals How She Met Husband Karan Sharma: Played Hard To Get...

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna revealed that she first met Karan Sharma at his birthday party hosted by his parents in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma in a grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur. It was a two-day affair which was attended by their family and close friends including her Ishqbaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh and others. For the first time, the couple got candid in a recent interview where Surbhi revealed how she and Karan met and how love blossomed between the two.

How Surbhi Chandna met Karan Sharma?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi shared that she first met Karan at his birthday party hosted by his parents. The actress revealed that they were neighbours in Mumbai and he returned from London for a short break. His birthday was approaching, so his mother decided to throw a surprise birthday party. Since Surbhi and Karan's mothers became good friends, Mrs Sharma invited Surbhi's family and asked to get the actress along for the party.

(A file photo of Karan and Surbhi | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Karan and Surbhi | Image: Instagram)

Surbhi further added that Karan noticed her at the party but tried to ignore her and didn't approach her as he wanted to play "har-to-get".

(A file photo of Karan and Surbhi | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Karan and Surbhi | Image: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna's first impression of Karan Sharma

The actress revealed that Karan texted her the next day and shared that he was pursuing an MBA along with doing a private job. He asked her to hang out with him, to which, she agreed and soon they both started falling for each other. The actress found her husband "extremely decent and well-behaved". They officially started dating when Karan returned to Mumbai.

(A file photo of Karan and Surbhi | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Karan and Surbhi | Image: Instagram)

The couple dated each other for over 13 years, before getting hitched on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Currently, the couple is promoting their wedding song Kahani Suno across the city. The actress has sung the rendition of the song, alongside Naman Pareek. The music composer is Yash Tiwari.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:37 IST

