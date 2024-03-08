Advertisement

The newlyweds Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are back in Mumbai after wrapping up their destination wedding in Jaipur. The couple was snapped at the airport, happily posing for the camera and distributing sweets to paps.

Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are home

A video is going viral on the internet in which Surbhi looks beautiful as a newlywed, dressed in a yellow embellished suit set, while Karan can be seen in a white kurta paired with jeans. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was her white chooda and mangalsutra. In the video, the couple slowly walks towards their car, thanking the paps for their wishes. As they reached the basement, they distributed the sweet boxes.

A look at Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's mehendi ceremony

The couple has been sharing photos from their wedding album, offering their fans an inside glimpse of pre-wedding festivities. On Friday, Surbhi shared a series of mehendi photos on her Instagram handle in which the couple is twinning in green. In the images, Surbhi dons a green lehenga paired with a colourful blouse. She accessorised her ensemble with traditional nose rings and huge danglers. She sported dewy makeup and styled her hair in soft curls.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Mohabbat Hui... Teri Yaadon Se Bhi... Mere Haathon Pe Haa... Tera Naam Likha.."

The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Taking to Instagram, the Qubool Hai fame actress on Tuesday shared a series of pictures from her royal-themed wedding. Surbhi is a vision to behold in a green and pink coloured heavily embroidered lehenga, with a matching veil. Karan opted for a matching sherwani. The Ishqbaaaz fame actress opted for a green choker necklace, matching maang tika, earrings, and pink chooda.

The love-filled pictures show Surbhi flaunting her beautiful smile and her mangalsutra. There are photos of pheras, and Karan applying sindoor on Surbhi's head. The diva is also flaunting her diamond ring. The series of pictures ended with a sweet picture of Karan giving a kiss on Surbhi's nose, while the latter was blushing.

Advertisement

The post is captioned: "Finally Home after 13 years... We seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together... #estd2010."

Advertisement

The wedding was attended by their family and close friends Karan JaiSingh, Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh and more.