Updated March 4th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Wedding Ring In First Photo From Wedding With Karan Sharma; Deletes Later

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with Karan Sharma on March 2. The actress, known for her role in Ishbaaz shared the first photo from her dreamy wedding in Jaipur.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna Wedding
सुरभि चंदना की शादी | Image:instagram
Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2. The actress shared the first photos from her wedding ceremony held in Jaipur. The actress, most notably known for her role in Ishqbaaz, shared a photo flaunting her ring. 

Photo shared by Surbhi Chandna | Iamge: Surbhi Chandna/Instagram 

Surbhi shared the photo simply with her wedding date in the caption. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

