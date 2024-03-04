Updated March 4th, 2024 at 20:03 IST
Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Wedding Ring In First Photo From Wedding With Karan Sharma; Deletes Later
Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with Karan Sharma on March 2. The actress, known for her role in Ishbaaz shared the first photo from her dreamy wedding in Jaipur.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
सुरभि चंदना की शादी | Image:instagram
Advertisement
Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2. The actress shared the first photos from her wedding ceremony held in Jaipur. The actress, most notably known for her role in Ishqbaaz, shared a photo flaunting her ring.
Surbhi shared the photo simply with her wedding date in the caption.
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 20:03 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
BJP to Hold Next CEC Meet on March 8Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago
BJP President JP Nadda Resigns as Rajya Sabha MPIndia News14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.