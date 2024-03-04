Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2. The actress shared the first photos from her wedding ceremony held in Jaipur. The actress, most notably known for her role in Ishqbaaz, shared a photo flaunting her ring.

Photo shared by Surbhi Chandna | Iamge: Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

Surbhi shared the photo simply with her wedding date in the caption.