Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Surbhi Chandna Gets Surprise Bachelorette Party From Bridesmaids Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava

Surbhi Chandna was recently surprised with a bachelorette party by her BFFs and Ishqbaaz co-stars Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Mrinal Deshraj.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
Surbhi Chandna is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner Karan R Sharma. The couple has been busy getting ready for their wedding ever since the actress shocked everyone by revealing the date of their union. Ahead of the big day, the actress had a bachelorette celebration with her girlfriends. 

Surbhi Chandna’s bachelorette celebration  

Surbhi Chandna shares a close relationship with her Ishqbaaz co-stars Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh and is often spotted hanging out with them. The actress was surprised with a bash by her BFFs. Surbhi, who is dressed in traditional attire (a suit), shared a series of stories on her Instagram account detailing how her friends surprised her in the guise of a "puja." 

In the video, she appears to be pleasantly surprised as she walks into the room. As the girls crack open the champagne bottle, bride-to-be balloons adorn the space. The Ishqbaaz actress is heard griping in a different video about how her bridesmaids tricked her into becoming a bachelorette.

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's roka ceremony

Surbhi recently kickstarted her pre-wedding festivities with the roka ceremony. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video offering a glimpse inside the roka ceremony with Karan. It is considered as the first step of the wedding festivities where the family of bride and groom exchange gifts. 

In the video, the couple can be seen getting a warm welcome from their family, which was followed by an intimate yet happening ceremony where they danced their heart out. The video also showcased a glimpse of their pre-wedding photo session in the backdrop of lush green trees. For the ceremony, Surbhi wore a beige coloured co-ord set while Karan wore a white kurta-pyjama layered with a brown coat.

The couple will have a destination wedding in Jaipur and their wedding festivities will start from March 1. The wedding ceremony will reportedly take place on March 2. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

