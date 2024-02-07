English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma's Dreamy Pre-wedding Photoshoot Has A Delhi Connection

Surbhi Chandna who recently announced her engagement to Karan Sharma shared a set of dreamy pre-wedding photos. Did you know it has a Delhi connection?

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma
Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma | Image:Surbhi Chandana/Instagram
Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Karan Sharma. The actress is yet to announce her wedding dates, but it has been confirmed that they will be having a destination wedding in Jaipur. Now, ahead of the dreamy wedding, the couple got together for a pre-wedding photoshoot, and it was all things royal.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's all-white pre-wedding photoshoot

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Ishqbaaaz actress shared adorable photos from her Delhi-themed shoot. In the images, the couple can be seen donning white ensembles - Surbhi looks pretty in an off-shoulder white corset-style gown featuring knitted embroidery. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and bracelet. Sporting nude dewy makeup, she let her tresses loose. 

Her to-be-husband, on the other hand, looks handsome in a white sequin kurta paired with matching bottoms and layered with a cream coat. The photoshoot happened in Delhi at Araya Bagh.

"Actor @officialsurbhic and entrepreneur @karanrsharma09 in an editorial shoot with WeddingSutra. The Ishqbaaaz actor and her fiance wanted a Delhi-themed shoot, ahead of their destination wedding in Jaipur. So here we are at Araya Bagh, which combines royalty and Delhi farmhouse feels. Swipe left for a sneak peek into their shoot at this fabulous Ghitorni venue," read the caption.

Well, we don't know, the couple's connection with Delhi but it seems they are heavily inspired by the capital as they are going around the city for the shoot. A week ago, Surbhi shared the photos offering an essence of Purani Dilli in her shoot. The images also highlighted their love for food as they were seen enjoying chats at Chandni Chowk. Check out the photos below:

When Surbhi Chandna announced her wedding to Karan Sharma

Earlier this year, the couple took to their social media handle to inform their followers that they had finally taken the plunge. They shared a photo in which Karan's pet dog was seen sitting beside a board that reads, "My humans are getting married".

The couple met in 2010 and have been in a relationship for 13 years.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:05 IST

