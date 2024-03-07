Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Dreamy Wedding Video Out: Of All The Walks We Have Taken…

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her boyfriend Karan Sharma on February 20. The couple got married in a dreamy ceremony in Jaipur. The fairytale wedding was attended by close friends and family of the couple. Days after the wedding, they have shared the official video from the ceremony.

Surbhi Chandna says her walk down the aisle is what she will ‘cherish the most’

Surbhi Chandna, on March 7, took to her Instagram account to share the official wedding video. The Ishqbaaz fame shared the video with the caption, “Of all the walks we have taken, ~ This One ~I will cherish the most.” The actress shared the video against the backdrop of a customised song composed specially for the wedding. The song was written by Karan and sung by the bride herself.

Penning a note for the song, the actress wrote, “His lyrics, my voice, This lovely music is the product of our love story. His faith in me gave me the confidence to sing, as I approached him carrying lifelong memories.” In the video, Surbhi could be seen looking dreamy as she made her way down the aisle. She danced her way down while her husband-to-be Karan Sharma waited for her to arrive. Both the bride and groom could be seen twinning on their special day.

Surbhi Chandna shares the first photos from the wedding ceremony

Days after the wedding, Surbhi also shared several unseen photos from her wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, “Quiet Moments, Loud Thoughts The Only Moment When We Left Each Others Side.. To Look Like The Perfect Groom & The Perfect Bride..” Both the bride and groom looked ethereal on their wedding day.

In the first photos from the ceremony, the couple looked madly in love as they dropped a glimpse of their big fat wedding in a carousel post. They captioned it, “Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.”Actress Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared the first photos from her dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma.