Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma. As the wedding is nearing, the actress has kicked off the pre-wedding ceremonies with a hawan at her place in Mumbai. The actress took to her social media handle to offer a glimpse of the puja ceremony and her OOTD.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's pre-wedding festivities

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Surbhi shared several photos from the puja ceremony. The Naagin actress wore a pink bandhani kurta for the day and sported no makeup look. It was followed by a photo, in which her family can be seen performing hawan.

The text on the photo read, "To a new journey that lied ahead of me," followed by an evil eye emoticon.

Surbhi Chandna's Delhi-themed pre-wedding photos

As still there are days left before the wedding, the couple decided to build their wedding album with pre-wedding photos. They had Delhi-themed photoshoots showing off both royal and traditional parts of the capital. They started with the heart of Delhi, 'Purani Dilli' and wanted to reflect the same essence in their shoot and as foodies, they wanted to try the best of Chandni Chowk’s famous bites. For the shoot, Surbhi wore a velvet kurta, featuring golden embroidery and dramatic sleeves. Karan, on the other hand, wore a black velvet kurta, featuring golden embroidery around the neckline and paired it with white pyjamas.

Next, they combined royalty and Delhi farmhouse feels in a white embellished gown and pathani with matching coat.

The couple will be having a destination wedding in Jaipur, a two-day affair. The pre-wedding ceremonies will kick off on March 1, followed by a wedding on March 2. They will not be hosting a post-wedding bash and conclude the wedding with an intimate party with their family and close friends.