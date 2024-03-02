Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are all set to tie the knot. The couple have hosted an intimate wedding festivities in Jaipur. Ahead of the big day, the couple hosted a Sufi-themed sangeet night ahead of their big day. A video of the couple is now going viral on social media.

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's video from Sangeet goes viral

Ahead of their wedding on March 2, the bride and groom to be jetted off to Jaipur. Their two-day wedding festivity commenced with mehendi and was followed by a sangeet night. A video of the couple from the sangeet night is now doing rounds on social media.

After a colourful mehendi in the afternoon, the soon-to-be weds hosted a sangeet night. Seemingly the event followed the theme of ‘sufi-night'. For the event, Surbhi was dressed in a black co-ord set paired with a matching sequin black shrug. Her fiance Karan Sharma also donned an all-black ensemble teamed with a sequin jacket.

Inside Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's mehendi ceremony

Taking to Instagram Stories, one of Surbhi's Ishqbaaz co-stars Kunal Jaisingh, shared an inside glimpse of the mehendi ceremony. Later a paprazzo account shared the video showing the couple making a grand entry at the function. For the occasion, Surbhi wore a mehndi-coloured lehenga set incorporating bridal hues such as vibrant pink and navy blue. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery and added a traditional nose ring.



A photo of Surbhi and Karan from their mehendi ceremony | Image: Instagram



Karan, on the other hand, donned a green kurta-payjama paired with a matching embroidered jacket. In the video, Surbhi looked smitten as she and Karan walked hand-in-hand, while guests cheered for them in the background.