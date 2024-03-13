Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share A Glimpse From Their Vibrant Haldi Ceremony | Photos

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna, who recently got married to longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2, has been keeping her fans updated by sharing dreamy photos from her pre-wedding festivities. Speaking of which, she recently dropped a series of photos from her haldi ceremony and penned a note informing her fans about the function.

Glimpses from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's haldi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared a series of photos in which the couple looks adorable as they enjoy their pre-wedding festivities. For the occasion, the actress wore a lavender lehenga paired stylish multi-coloured blouse. Karan, on the other hand, donned a white embellished kurta. Sharing the photos, she penned a long note revealing that she wanted to replicate her roka ceremony vibes with a mix of vibrant colours. To add the tadka of music, DJ Sahib and singer Bhoomika, entertained the guests.

"Our Haldi Vibe just hit differently since we both have fond memories of Our Rokation In Goa. The Idea Was To Replicate a Classic Goa Hiltop Party With A Mix Of Vibrant Colours & DJ Sahib @sahibsinghmusic on Percussion & Roller Skates Getting the Goan Feel Right. Everybody’s Favourite @bhoomika1412 Just Nailed It With Her Witty One Liners & Her Impromptu Shayaris, Her energy was soo contagious and just set the mood right," read her note.

She concluded the note by thanking her designer for the haldi ceremony outfit. She wrote, "@pranavi_chandna and I wanted something so unique for our Haldi outfit and then came along Anshika who converted our vision into reality."

More photos from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's pre-wedding festivities

The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A few days ago, she shared photos from her mehendi ceremony, dressed in a multicoloured blouse with hues of green, blue, and purple with golden work on it. The choli had small colourful embellishments hanging to it. In the video, the lovebirds can be seen dancing against a picturesque royal backdrop. They are both laughing their hearts out, hugging and Karan, giving his ladylove a kiss.

The post is captioned: "Haaye Ve Main Kalli Hoyi... Tere Pichhe Challi Hoyi."