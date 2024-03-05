Advertisement

Actress Surbhi Chandna recently exchanged vows with her longtime beau, Karan Sharma, in a lavish wedding ceremony. The event was held at the Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 2. Despite several pictures and videos surfacing from their wedding, an official carousel has finally arrived and it's dreamy.

Surbhi Chandna shares pictures from her wedding

The couple looked madly in love as they dropped a glimpse of their big fat wedding in a carousel post. They captioned it, “Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.”Actress Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared first photos from her dreamy wedidng with Karan Sharma.

Surbhi shared a glimpse of her wedding ring earlier

Surbhi took to Instagram on March 4 to post a heartwarming photo with her husband, Karan Sharma, set against the melodious tune of Kahani Suno. The image captured the couple in a tender embrace and showcased Surbhi's exquisite engagement ring. Surbhi sported an intricately embroidered grey lehenga, perfectly complemented by Karan's matching embellished sherwani.

More about Karan and Surbhi’s wedding

Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in Ishqbaaaz, and Karan Sharma for his stint in Naagin 5, had kept their relationship private for over a decade before announcing their wedding plans. After exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony, Surbhi proudly showcased her diamond ring.

The festivities continued with a soulful Sufi night, bringing together their nearest and dearest to commemorate their union.

Surbhi and Karan’s wedding marks the coming together of a decade-long romance, with the couple finally sharing their joyous milestone with the world on January 15, 2024. The duo had announced their wedding two weeks back and had written back then, “Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now.”