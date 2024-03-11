×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Surbhi Chandna Shares First Photos From Chooda Ceremony, Pens Emotional Note

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma. The couple got married on February 20 in a dreamy ceremony held in Jaipiur.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:Surbhi Chandna/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma in a dreamy ceremony in Jaipur. The couple’s nuptials concluded on February 20. Days after the wedding ceremony, the Ishqbaaz fame took to her social media account to share photos from her pre-wedding festivities. 

Surbhi Chandna pens a note for mixed emotions faced during pre-wedding festivity 

On March 11, days after the wedding ceremony, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her chooda ceremony. The actress shared a photo in a pastel-coloured chikankari outfit. She also shared a glimpse of her chooda. 

Sharing the photos, the actress penned an emotional note. She shared all the emotions that she was feeling while beginning the next chapter in her life. The actress wrote in the caption, “Felt such a rush of emotions during my chooda ceremony I avoided making eye contact with mum dad cause then I Knew I would start feeling the void of Drifting apart”. Making a note for the mixed emotions she was feeling, the actress wrote, “My Heart felt Excitement To Start This New Phase of life the Pain Of Leaving My Parents and so much more. We wanted our wedding To be Joyous & Happy for all and Wanted to see Our Family Smile all along to see us tying the knot.”  

Surbhi Chandna shares video from the Mehendi ceremony 

On March 9, days after the wedding ceremony Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a video from her wedding ceremony. In the video, the newlyweds could be seen looking regal in matching attires. The bride, Surbhi was seen dressed in a quintessential mehendi green suit. 

The Ishqbaaz fame accessorised the look with heavy contrast jewellery. She donned a green coloured lehenga skirt with a multi-coloured blouse and kept her hair open to give it a chic look. The goom, Karan Sharma was also dressed in an all-green ensemble teamed with a floral half jacket.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

20 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

20 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

21 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

21 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

21 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee, shares animated illustration

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. Hemkund Sahib Shrine To Open On May 25 - Know Its Significance

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  3. Oscars 2024: Complete List Of Winners At 96th Academy Awards

    Videos17 minutes ago

  4. Waiting for VR to mature before foraying into category: BenQ

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. My Third Term Will Write New Chapter in Rise of Women Power: PM

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo