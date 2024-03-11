Surbhi Chandna Shares First Photos From Chooda Ceremony, Pens Emotional Note

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma in a dreamy ceremony in Jaipur. The couple’s nuptials concluded on February 20. Days after the wedding ceremony, the Ishqbaaz fame took to her social media account to share photos from her pre-wedding festivities.

Surbhi Chandna pens a note for mixed emotions faced during pre-wedding festivity

On March 11, days after the wedding ceremony, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her chooda ceremony. The actress shared a photo in a pastel-coloured chikankari outfit. She also shared a glimpse of her chooda.

Sharing the photos, the actress penned an emotional note. She shared all the emotions that she was feeling while beginning the next chapter in her life. The actress wrote in the caption, “Felt such a rush of emotions during my chooda ceremony I avoided making eye contact with mum dad cause then I Knew I would start feeling the void of Drifting apart”. Making a note for the mixed emotions she was feeling, the actress wrote, “My Heart felt Excitement To Start This New Phase of life the Pain Of Leaving My Parents and so much more. We wanted our wedding To be Joyous & Happy for all and Wanted to see Our Family Smile all along to see us tying the knot.”

Surbhi Chandna shares video from the Mehendi ceremony

On March 9, days after the wedding ceremony Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a video from her wedding ceremony. In the video, the newlyweds could be seen looking regal in matching attires. The bride, Surbhi was seen dressed in a quintessential mehendi green suit.

The Ishqbaaz fame accessorised the look with heavy contrast jewellery. She donned a green coloured lehenga skirt with a multi-coloured blouse and kept her hair open to give it a chic look. The goom, Karan Sharma was also dressed in an all-green ensemble teamed with a floral half jacket.