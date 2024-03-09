×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Surbhi Chandna Shares FIRST Video From Dreamy Mehendi Ceremony With Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share the first official video from her mehendi ceremony which was held on February 20 in Jaipur.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi and Karan looked adorable together as they posed in style in their mehendi ensembles. | Image:Surbhi Chandna/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma in a dreamy ceremony in Jaipur. The couple got married on February 20 in the presence of close friends and family. Days after the celebrations, the actress shared a video from the mehendi ceremony. 

Surbhi Chandna shares video from the Mehendi ceremony 

On March 9, days after the wedding ceremony Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a video from her wedding ceremony. In the video, the newlyweds could be seen looking regal in matching attires. The bride, Surbhi was seen dressed in a quintessential mehendi green suit. 

The Ishqbaaz fame accessorised the look with heavy contrast jewellery. She donned a green coloured lehenga skirt with a multi-coloured blouse and kept her hair open to give it a chic look. The goom, Karan Sharma was also dressed in an all-green ensemble teamed with a floral half jacket.

Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are home

A video is going viral on the internet in which Surbhi looks beautiful as a newlywed, dressed in a yellow embellished suit set, while Karan can be seen in a white kurta paired with jeans. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was her white chooda and mangalsutra. In the video, the couple slowly walks towards their car, thanking the paps for their wishes. As they reached the basement, they distributed the sweet boxes

 

The couple has been sharing photos from their wedding album, offering their fans an inside glimpse of pre-wedding festivities. On Friday, Surbhi shared a series of mehendi photos on her Instagram handle in which the couple is twinning in green. In the images, Surbhi dons a green lehenga paired with a colourful blouse. She accessorised her ensemble with traditional nose rings and huge danglers. She sported dewy makeup and styled her hair in soft curls.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

