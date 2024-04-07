×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

Surbhi Chandna Shares Glimpses From Griha Pravesha With Karan Sharma After Their Wedding

Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with Karan Sharma on March 1. The couple got married in an imitate ceremony in Jaipur in the presence of close friends and family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with Karan Sharma on March 1. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony with the presence of close friends and family only. Days after the wedding, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the video of her grih pravesh after the big day.

Surbhi Chandna shares a glimpse of her grih pravesh 

On April 6, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share a video montage with her husband Karan. The couple, who completed one month of marital bliss came to Mumbai after their wedding in Jaipur. In the video compilation, the actress also shared a glimpse of her homecoming ceremony after marriage.

In the video, Surbhi Chandna and her husband Karan Sharma could be seen returning to their home. The actress donned a yellow coloured suit set and received a warm welcome from the family members. She shared the video with the caption, “One such day where i am feeling a little emotional of how far we have come together kara Good old Days of club hopping to finally making home our theatre club restaurant and everything 🤣 This song and its feels 🥹🤎”

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma open up about their marital life

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan shared that nothing has changed and it "feels the same" to them. "We still feel like we are not husband-wife, we are still in girlfriend-boyfriend zone," he said. Surbhi agreed and added that the difference is now they are living separately away from their parents. "It's only that, other than that, Karan's parents live in the opposite building. My parents live 2-5 minutes away. So every next day, they are at our house," the actress added.

Surbhi continued that he had lived 34 years with her parent so to "cut the chord is so tough and difficult". On the other hand, Karan is the only child so it is "difficult" for her to adjust to new surroundings but still, she doesn't feel like they are husband and wife. "I feel like we are just taking the responsibility of the house. That's a part. Other than that, everything is like girlfriend-boyfriend," Surbhi concluded.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:08 IST

