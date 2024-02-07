Advertisement

Veteran actor Surendra Pal who is known for his portrayal of Guru Dronacharya in BR Chopra's iconic Mahabharat recently revealed that he initially declined the pivotal role. Pal revealed in an interview with Rajshri Unplugged that he rejected the character because he was reluctant to portray an 'old man.' The actor who was aspiring to become a hero and considering himself handsome, felt that playing the role of an elderly figure would jeopardise his career.

Surendra Pal spills the bean about getting the role of Guru Dronacharya

Casting director Gufi Paintal who had a role in mind for Pal informed him about the character of Dronacharya. However, Pal, disheartened by the prospect of playing an aged character immediately declined and left the premises. Unbeknownst to him, BR Chopra had summoned him to his office and upon meeting Pal said, "I have got my Dronacharya.”

Surendra Pal as Guru Dronacharya | Image: IMDb

However, Pal was forthright with Chopra about his reservations and said, "Sir, I want to tell you something. I cannot play the role of an old man." This led to an outburst of anger from Chopra who actively argued that Dronacharya was not merely an old man but a revered general capable of shaping formidable warriors. Surendra revealed, “He shouted at me for a long time. I started crying there.”

When Surendra Pal eventually got convinced to play Dronacharya

Ultimately, BR Chopra successfully persuaded Surendra Pal by explaining to him the need for a "Tiger-like look." He said, "I am seeing a Tiger in front of me, and only you can do the role of Dronacharya and no one else." Pal, without an audition or a look test, was selected for the iconic role that contributed to the monumental success of Mahabharat.

Mahabharat crew | Image: IMDb

It was produced by BR Chopra and directed by his son Ravi Chopra in 1988.