Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Jheel Mehta AKA Sonu Kickstarts Pre-Wedding Festivities

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta has seemingly kicked off with the wedding festivities. On Thursday, the former actress shared a series of photos on her social media handle showing off her makeup skills. For the occasion, the couple twinned in blue ensembles.

Inside Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dube's 'small intimate ceremony'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jheel shared the photos in which he can be seen posing with her fiance and in-laws. For the occasion, she wore a blue lehenga set paired with a sheer duppata and accessorised her look with a statement necklace. She sported dewy makeup with tinted pink cheeks and lips. Aditya, on the other hand, looked handsome in an Indian attire - an embroidered kurta paired with a white embroidered jacket.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "New beginnings #LoveAJkal And a new family photo. Did my own makeup for a small intimate ceremony that we had with our families! She used the hashtags "Bride to be, Indian Wedding".

Advertisement

How did Aditya Dubey propose marriage to Jheel Mehta?

Former Sonu of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Aditya last year in December. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jheel shared a video in which she can be seen walking by her friends to the rooftop as she was blindfolded. In the next frame, her boyfriend can be seen entering the venue and dancing, leaving Jheel surprised. The actress was visibly moved and couldn't hold back her tears. She immediately went up to him and gave him a tight hug.

Sharing the video, the former actress wrote the lyrics of a song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal". Soon after she dropped the post, her co-star Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu in the show, dropped a heart emoticon in the post's comment section.

The former actress played the role of Sonalika Aatmaran Bhide aka Sonu in TMKOC since 2008. However, she left the show in 2012 and became a make-up artist. She and her mother have been in the beauty business since then and have their makeup page on social media to guide those needing assistance.

