Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi joined the India diaspora in Abu Dhabi for the inauguration of the 1st ever temple in the city. The BAPS Hindu Mandir is the fourth temple in UAE, with the other three being located in Dubai.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ceremony, Dilip said, "Even after seeing this, it is difficult to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been constructed. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi. The Ruler of Dubai has a big heart, he gave the land and permission to construct this temple. I pray that the message of harmony is spread across the world from this temple."

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi: On BAPS temple, Actor Dilip Joshi says "Even after seeing this, it is difficult to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been constructed. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi. The Ruler of Dubai has a big… pic.twitter.com/4PIQJ2SMIQ — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Akshay Kumar and Shankar Mahadevan attend BAPS Mandir inauguration

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Grammy winner Shankar Mahadevan were also in attendance for the BAPS Mandir inauguration.

VIDEO | Actor Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) arrives at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi later today. pic.twitter.com/S7JMmH53AE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

On the occasion, Shankar said, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this..."

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi: On BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is… pic.twitter.com/nfWECZsytU — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Timeline of BAPS Mandir construction



In 2015, during PM Modi’s first visit, the UAE decided to allot land in Abu Dhabi for the construction of a temple, according to reports. The PM inaugurated the temple project in February 2018, and construction on it started in December 2019. The temple’s consecration ceremony is scheduled for 14 February 2024, which coincides with the holy Basant Panchami.