Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 15th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Munmun Dutta Addresses Pregnancy Rumours With Raj Anadkat

Munmun Dutta and her former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat have been linked romantically since the past few years.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat | Image:X
The stars of the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat found themselves in the spotlight recently due to swirling rumours about their engagement. Raj took to his Instagram to swiftly dismiss the speculations and label them as 'baseless.' Now, Munmun has stepped forward to clarify the situation, strongly denying any engagement or marriage.

What did Munmun say about rumours surrounding her personal life?

Addressing the rumours head-on, Munmun penned a candid note on her Instagram stories and expressed her frustration with the spread of false information. She revealed that she is neither engaged nor married, nor is she expecting a child. Munmun, who portrays the character of Babita, alongside Raj's portrayal of Tappu on the show wrote, "Funny how FAKE news spreads like wildfire and keeps coming back like a boomerang."

 

 

Munmun Dutta says she doesn’t mind marrying any man despite his age

Munmun further addressed that if and when she decides to marry, she will do so proudly, regardless of her partner's age. She expressed her determination to no longer waste energy on fake news and choose instead to focus on positivity and personal growth. The actress said, “Honey! That’s my Bengali genes. Always proud and brave. Joi Maa Durga”

Raj had previously issued a similar statement, urging fans to disregard the false reports circulating on social media. On his Instagram story, Anadkat wrote, “Hello Everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false and baseless.”

This isn't the first time the duo has faced rumours about their relationship. In 2021, similar speculations emerged, prompting both actors to address the issue. Raj had expressed frustration at the potential repercussions of such false stories on his life, while Munmun had voiced disappointment at the derogatory comments and lack of respect from certain quarters of the public.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

