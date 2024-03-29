×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2022 at 19:15 IST

Tejasswi Prakash wishes beau Karan Kundrra on Valentine's Day, but with a Punjabi twist

On Valentine's Day, Tejasswi Praksh took to her Instagram and wished her Valentine Karan Kundrra marking the special occasion while latter gives an epic reply.

Reported by: Swati Singh
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has never been shy to express her love for beau Karan Kundrra and vice versa. On Valentine's Day, Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and wished her Valentine Karan marking the special occasion. She even shared a Reel video which is a compilation of the duo's memories.

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash wished Karan Kundrra on Valentine's Day by giving it a Punjabi twist. Sharing a video, she even penned a heartfelt note for the Roadies fame, writing, "Tusi kiripa karke sadde valentine banoge sunnyyyy??? Mai thonu bot vadiya pyar kardi hegi… thode kol hor koi option Nai siga… toh according to me, tusi maan hi jao… peace @kkundrra". It means, "Sunny, will you please become my Valentine? I love you so much and you have no other option. So, according to me, you should agree."

Karan Kundrra praises Tejasswi's Punjabi skills

Now, Kundrra has a hilarious reaction for his love lady's Valentine's post. He wrote, "Mein Mann vi gaya tey marr vi gaya.. tere te vi.. te Teri punjabi te vi.. and then you say you can’t express.. love you laddoooo". It means, "I'm already dead with your Punjabi skills and love you ladooo". Fans dropped some adorable reactions on the comments section, with one writing, "Can't express how much you two mean to us, the IMPACT, PURENESS, you both hold", another one commented, "Yr she is so cute and her Punjabi. She is so cute . I m in love with them . They are so cute and sweet ."

Earlier, in the day, Karan Kundrra also wished his lady love on Valentine's Day. He dropped a video with a caption, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it's ever been @tejasswiprakash". Tejasswi reacted, Babe I wish I could express the way you do… I love you my Valentine".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan Kundrra on his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra recently spilled the beans on their wedding plans and even mentioned whether their respective families accepted their relationship or not. According to SpotboyE, Karan mentioned that he and Tejasswi are in a 'serious relationship'. He also stated that both their families have approved of their relationship and they are now getting closer as they spend more time together in the outside world. The couple gained heaps of love and support from their fans, who often praise them and support them online.

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2022 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Henry Cavill

Henry As James Bond?

6 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Tom Moody on Rishabh Pant

8 minutes ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

11 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

19 minutes ago
Superdry

Superdry CEO

19 minutes ago
iPad Pro

Apple's New iPad Pro

22 minutes ago
Man Rescues Owl Stuck In A Tree Branch

Man Saves Helpless Owl

24 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

25 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

27 minutes ago
No Makeup Makeup Look With Only Skincare

No Makeup Skincare Look

28 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

33 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

35 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

38 minutes ago
Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

40 minutes ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

an hour ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

an hour ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

an hour ago
Education News

KCET registration date

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo