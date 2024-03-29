Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has never been shy to express her love for beau Karan Kundrra and vice versa. On Valentine's Day, Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and wished her Valentine Karan marking the special occasion. She even shared a Reel video which is a compilation of the duo's memories.

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash wished Karan Kundrra on Valentine's Day by giving it a Punjabi twist. Sharing a video, she even penned a heartfelt note for the Roadies fame, writing, "Tusi kiripa karke sadde valentine banoge sunnyyyy??? Mai thonu bot vadiya pyar kardi hegi… thode kol hor koi option Nai siga… toh according to me, tusi maan hi jao… peace @kkundrra". It means, "Sunny, will you please become my Valentine? I love you so much and you have no other option. So, according to me, you should agree."

Karan Kundrra praises Tejasswi's Punjabi skills

Now, Kundrra has a hilarious reaction for his love lady's Valentine's post. He wrote, "Mein Mann vi gaya tey marr vi gaya.. tere te vi.. te Teri punjabi te vi.. and then you say you can’t express.. love you laddoooo". It means, "I'm already dead with your Punjabi skills and love you ladooo". Fans dropped some adorable reactions on the comments section, with one writing, "Can't express how much you two mean to us, the IMPACT, PURENESS, you both hold", another one commented, "Yr she is so cute and her Punjabi. She is so cute . I m in love with them . They are so cute and sweet ."

Earlier, in the day, Karan Kundrra also wished his lady love on Valentine's Day. He dropped a video with a caption, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it's ever been @tejasswiprakash". Tejasswi reacted, Babe I wish I could express the way you do… I love you my Valentine".

Karan Kundrra on his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra recently spilled the beans on their wedding plans and even mentioned whether their respective families accepted their relationship or not. According to SpotboyE, Karan mentioned that he and Tejasswi are in a 'serious relationship'. He also stated that both their families have approved of their relationship and they are now getting closer as they spend more time together in the outside world. The couple gained heaps of love and support from their fans, who often praise them and support them online.

Image: Instagram/@kkundrra