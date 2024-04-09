Advertisement

Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal made her television debut with Zee TV show Tumhari Disha in 2004. The actress was last seen in &TV series Laal Ishq in 2018 and since then has maintained distance from television. She recently drew attention after posting a powerful message for people who judge others on the basis of their outfits.

Chhavi Mittal pens a note

Mittal took to her Instagram on Tuesday to drop a couple of pictures in swimwear and formal outfits with a note that read, “I would like to remind everyone. It doesn't matter what clothes you wear, what matters is how you treat people wearing them.”

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section to praise her fitness. One fan wrote, “Well said. Love the 7th pic.” Another user commented, "Appreciate the way you maintain your beauty health and fitness..." Third one said, "Really positive person. What a lovely smile."

Chhavi Mittal’s personal life

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and successfully overcame the illness after undergoing surgery. In her personal life, the actress married Mohit Hussein in 2004. They became parents for the first time in 2012, welcoming their daughter, Areeza. In 2019, they welcomed their second child, a son named Arham.

(with inputs from ANI)