After divorcing her spouse, well-known television actor Karan Veer Mehra, Nidhi Seth relocated to Bengaluru to be with her family. Almost nine months after their separation, the actress has now gone public about her new relationship. Nidhi revealed that she is currently in a romantic relationship by sharing a photo of herself with a mysterious male.

Nidhi Seth finds love again

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 15, Nidhi shared a photo with a man with a caption that hinted at their romantic relationship. She was seen dressed in a floral yellow dress with a black cardigan. She was also holding a bouquet in her hand.

The man accompanying her in the image donned a white shirt and blue pants. The caption of the post read, “Embracing love anew, a heart healed, a soul reborn. OFFICIALLY MY HAPPILY EVER AFTER."

Nidhii Seth-Karan Veer Mehra divorce

Karan Veer MehraNidhii separated from her husband of two years, Karan Veer Mehra, last year in 2023. The couple, who got married in 2021, had been living separately since 2022 but only finalised their divorce in 2023.

The actress shared that they started facing issues in their marriage just a few months after their union. She spoke about not accepting toxicity in any relationship" and how "mental peace, mutual respect, loyalty and financial stability are necessary in a marriage".

Although she did not accuse her estranged husband of anything directly, her remarks seem to imply that all was not well in their short-lived marriage. On the work front, Nidhi has been a part of shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Kissmet Ka Khel among others.