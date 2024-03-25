×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

Television Celebs Make The Most Of Holi At Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Party

Fresh off the release of Swatantriya Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain hosted a Holi party for their friends and television celebs.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
For the third consecutive year, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, whom we last saw together in 'Bigg Boss 17', hosted their famous Holi party on Monday, March 25, in Mumbai. This year, it was christened #AnVikiRasLeela3.0.

Fresh off the release of 'Swatantriya Veer Savarkar', where she plays the freedom fighter's wife, Jamuna Bai, Ankita had told IANS that the party will be for her family and friends.

Celebs at Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Holi Party

As expected, pretty people familiar to television viewers were the first to show up, starting with Isha Malviya, Rajiv Adatiya and Archana Gautam.

As the afternoon progressed, Sunny Leone joined the party with her husband and children. So did Karanvir Bohra ('Kasautii Zindagi Kay'), 'Bigg Boss 16' first runner-up Shiv Thakare, Nia Sharma of 'Naagin 4' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', and social media personality Manisha Rani.

 

Ankita and Vicky were busy receiving the guests -- an eclectic mix -- on a sunny day, as dhols struck an energetic beat in the background.

Both were dressed in white, as is expected on Holi. Ankita's plain white Anarkali salwar suit was offset by a dupatta with rainbow-hued blocks, dangling earrings and dark sunglasses. Vicky paired his white ensemble with sneakers and of course the de rigueur sunglasses. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also made an appearance at the event. 

 

On Holi eve, incidentally, an old, unseen video started doing the rounds, showing her playing Holi with her late former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she had a seven-year-long relationship. She's dancing to Amitabh Bachchan's groovy 'Silsila' number, 'Rang Barse'.

Ankita Lokhande's work front

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande starrer historical biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar recently debuted in theatres. The film is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda. The film also stars Amit Sial as Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, Rajesh Khera as Mahatma Gandhi, Lokesh Mittal as B. R. Ambedkar and Brajesh Jha as Subhash Chandra Bose. 

(with inputs from IANS)

 

 

 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 18:50 IST

