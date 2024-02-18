Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Nyrra Banerji-Nishant Malkhani Part Ways After 1 Year Of Dating, Actress Says Will Remain Friends

Nyra Banerji recently confirmed her break up with her boyfriend Nishant Malkhani. The actress added that they will remain “best friends forever.”

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nishant Malkhani-Nyrra M Banerji
Nishant Malkhani-Nyrra M Banerji | Image:Instagram
Nishant Malkhani, who gained popularity for his role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, was rumored to have been dating Pishachini actress Nyrraa M Banerji for more than a year. The couple never revealed their relationship or acknowledged it in public but seems like they have now parted ways. 

Nyrra M Banerji confirms breakup with Nishant Malkhani

In a conversation with TellyMasala, Nyra confirmed her break up with boyfriend Nishant Malkhani. The actress added that while they are not romantically involved anymore, they are still “best friends forever.”

 

Nyrra and Nishant first worked together in the television series Rakshabandhan—Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal. A few months back, at a press conference for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 (KKK 13), Nyyrra was spotted responding to rumors of her getting married to Nishant. Interestingly, the couple split up nearly a year after she denied rumors of their marriage.

The actress said, “I am not married and this is all just a rumor. There are some fans who want to know what is going on in our lives. Nishant and I are only good friends and I know him from the time when we used to do movies. The association is of a long time. Earlier as well, I have cleared things about our relationship.”

Nishant Malkhani-Nyrra M Banerji part ways 

Talking about their work front, Nishant has appeared in numerous television series, including Control Room, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi. His portrayal of Akshat Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega brought him a great deal of recognition. As of right now, Nishant is portraying Raghav Kaul in Pashmina—Dhaage Mohabbat Ke.

Nyrraa, on the other hand, rose to fame with the role of Divya in the television show Divya Drishti. She later appeared in Pishachini as the main lead. She took part in KKK13 as well.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

