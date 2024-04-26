Advertisement

Gurucharan Singh, known for his stint as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went missing from Delhi. The actor was supposed to travel to Mumbai, but his father reportedly filed a complaint with Delhi Police claiming that he never made it to the city. His father said in the report that Gurucharan did not return home.

Gurucharan Singh’s father reports his missing complaint

As per Pinkvilla, Gurucharan flew to Delhi a few days ago to celebrate his father's birthday. He was scheduled to reach Mumbai on April 22 but he never reached the city. The report was confirmed by his close friend Ms Soni in Mumbai, who also mentioned that she has been communicating with his family.

She said, “His parents are worried and have filed a missing report in Delhi. I tried to file one in Mumbai as well, however, since he hasn’t returned back a complaint cannot be filed here. Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that. Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi. I really hope and pray that he is fine, and returns back safe and sound,” Ms Soni added that his phone has been switched off since April 24.

Gurucharan Singh’s exit from TMKOC

Gurucharan left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020 in order to prioritize his family. The actor departed the show due to his father's health issues. He, just like other actors who quit the show, faced the issue of unpaid dues. His dues weren't settled until the controversy surrounding Jennifer Mistry erupted on the scene.

Gurucharan Singh’and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who starred as Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the show, accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment and non-payment of dues. The previous year, she had filed an FIR against the producer. Last month, the case's verdict came out and Jennifer won against Modi. He was asked to pay her unpaid dues and also Rs 5 lakh in compensation.