Advertisement

Actor Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in long-running Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has gone missing. The actor was last seen in Delhi, having flown up to the national capital to meet his parents. Singh however, failed to make it back to Mumbai, with absolutely no direction on his current whereabouts. Palak Sindhwani, who has worked with Singh in TMKOC, opened up about the persisting ordeal.

Advertisement

Palak Sindhwani reveals she was in touch with Gurucharan Singh via Whatsapp



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Palak Sindhwani revealed that she had been in touch with Gurucharan Singh, via the joint Whatsapp group for the cast members. While their interaction on the same was restricted to exchanging pleasantries, his sudden disappearance, has been a perplexing array of events to stomach.

Advertisement

She said, "It has been a piece of shocking news for all of us. It is quite unexpected. I just hope and pray that he is fine and we can find him as soon as possible. We haven't met in a while but would exchange pleasantries on the WhatsApp. On birthdays and festivals, greetings were exchanged."

Advertisement

Palak Sindhwani shares she stopped filming for TMKOC in the wake of Gurucharan Singh's disappearance



Palak went on to reveal how in the wake of Gurucharan's disappearance, she personally has not been shooting for the show. Palak has only now decided to return to work. She said, "I haven't been shooting since the news came out. I'll be going on the sets tomorrow. However, there are discussions on the WhatsApp group."

Advertisement

Further opening up about the aforementioned Whatsapp group, Palak shared how it is constantly abuzz with updates and leads so as to keep everybody abreast with the situation. She added, "New updates on the matter are shared to keep everyone in the loop. Everybody is worried and we're all hoping that things are well with him."