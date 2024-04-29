Updated April 29th, 2024 at 22:17 IST
TMKOC Cast Worried About Gurucharan Singh Missing, Says Palak Sindhwani
Palak Sindhwani is best known for essaying the role of Sonu Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She opened up about Gurucharan Singh going missing.
Actor Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in long-running Indian sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has gone missing. The actor was last seen in Delhi, having flown up to the national capital to meet his parents. Singh however, failed to make it back to Mumbai, with absolutely no direction on his current whereabouts. Palak Sindhwani, who has worked with Singh in TMKOC, opened up about the persisting ordeal.
Palak Sindhwani reveals she was in touch with Gurucharan Singh via Whatsapp
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Palak Sindhwani revealed that she had been in touch with Gurucharan Singh, via the joint Whatsapp group for the cast members. While their interaction on the same was restricted to exchanging pleasantries, his sudden disappearance, has been a perplexing array of events to stomach.
She said, "It has been a piece of shocking news for all of us. It is quite unexpected. I just hope and pray that he is fine and we can find him as soon as possible. We haven't met in a while but would exchange pleasantries on the WhatsApp. On birthdays and festivals, greetings were exchanged."
Palak Sindhwani shares she stopped filming for TMKOC in the wake of Gurucharan Singh's disappearance
Palak went on to reveal how in the wake of Gurucharan's disappearance, she personally has not been shooting for the show. Palak has only now decided to return to work. She said, "I haven't been shooting since the news came out. I'll be going on the sets tomorrow. However, there are discussions on the WhatsApp group."
Further opening up about the aforementioned Whatsapp group, Palak shared how it is constantly abuzz with updates and leads so as to keep everybody abreast with the situation. She added, "New updates on the matter are shared to keep everyone in the loop. Everybody is worried and we're all hoping that things are well with him."
