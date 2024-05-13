Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stands as one of television's enduring shows, yet often making headlines for less favourable reasons. Despite promises from the makers, Disha Vakani, known as Dayaben, remains absent from the show, sparking ongoing speculation about her return. Amid these speculations, a video of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal talking about an actress auditioning for Disha Vakani's role goes viral.

Will Disha Vakani be replaced? Jennifer Mistry answers

Repeated claims by the show's creators to reintroduce Disha Vakani have not materialised. Recently, a viral Reddit video featured Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal discussing a mock shoot for Dayaben's role, where a 28-year-old actress closely resembling the character auditioned but was ultimately rejected due to age concerns.

In the clip, Jennifer revealed, "She is 100% Daya. Ek bechari ladki ko toh malum hai ki 3 saal se uska audition le rahe hain. Delhi se usko bulate hain. The only thing is that she’s very young. I think she’s 28-29 years old, bohot age gap dikhega karke uska nahi hua." Jennifer further disclosed that the actress even participated in a mock shoot alongside herself, Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), and the Tappu Sena.

More about TMKOC

Despite celebrating 15 years of the show in 2023, producer Asit Kumarr Modi's expressed gratitude to Disha Vakani and pledged her return to the series. However, Disha, who went on maternity leave in 2017, has yet to reappear. The show has also witnessed the departure of several actors over time, including Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali, Jheel Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Monika Bhadoriya.