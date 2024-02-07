Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:35 IST

TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Shares Throwback Pictures From Show's Disneyland Shoot

Munmun Dutta best known for playing Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently shared some throwback pictures from her shooting days in Disneyland.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Munmun Dutta with TMKOC actors in Disneyland
Munmun Dutta with TMKOC actors in Disneyland | Image:Instagram/mmoonstar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actress Munmun Dutta who is best known for playing Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently shared some throwback pictures from her shooting days in Disneyland. In a carousel post, Munmun is seen posing with her co-stars and even enjoying a croissant after her shoot. Check here:-

 

 

When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fell into a pool of massive controversy recently

Recently, former actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who is known for her role as Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC made headlines by accusing producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of sexual harassment. This revelation prompted other former actors, such as Priya Ahuja ('Rita Reporter') and Monika Bhadoriya ('Bawri') to come forward and share their experiences.

Monika Bhadoriya who previously disclosed that Disha Vakani ('Dayaben') wouldn't return to the show due to alleged misbehaviour by Asit Modi, has very recently made additional claims about Munmun Dutta ('Babita Ji'). In a recent interview, Bhadoriya stated that Dutta has frequently walked out of the show after intense disagreements with the makers including Asit Kumarr Modi. 

 

 

Furthermore, she addressed the issue of pay disparity and revealed that male actors are paid more despite having the same screen time as their female counterparts.

Addressing the situation, Bhadoriya said, "Munmun Dutta hasn't officially left the show, but it seems she may have been subjected to torment, leading her to stay away from the sets for an extended period. Numerous conflicts have arisen, resulting in her leaving the sets multiple times after arguments. Such challenges often lead individuals to decide not to return to work, but attempts are made to reconcile and improve the situation."

Munmun made her acting debut with 2004’s Hum Sab Baraati and ever since she joined TMKOC in 2008 never appeared anywhere other than a few guest appearances on behalf of the show.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:35 IST

