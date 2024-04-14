Advertisement

Chetna Singh is all set to tie the knot with beau Rohit Handa. The two met on the sets of the television show Tu Patang Main Dor and struck up a friendship which eventually blossomed into a romance. Their wedding festivities will be taking place in their hometown, Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Chetna Singh reveals details about her wedding to Rohit Handa



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Chetna Singh spilled the beans on her soon-to-commence wedding to Rohit Handa. Revealing her wedding date to be set for 18th April this year, Chetna shared how her and Rohit's nuptials will follow all traditional Punjabi rituals. She also listed the wedding festivities planned out in the runup to the pheras.

Advertisement

She said, "Yes, I am getting married to Rohit. The wedding will take place on 18th April 2024 and the wedding rituals will begin from 15th April 2024. It will be a complete Punjabi wedding, there will be mehndi, maiyya, sangeet, jaago night followed by Hindu day wedding, pheras, and reception. It is a celebration for the entire week and it is going to be a lot of fun". She also revealed that many from the cast of Uddariyaan, would also be marking their presence in the wedding festivities.

Advertisement

Chetna Singh reveals how Rohit Handa won her over



While Chetna Singh and Rohit Handa may come across as the perfect pair, their love story was not all that seamless. Chetna went onto reveal how she had actually been hesitant in the beginning about being romantically involved with Rohit. However, his persistent efforts and patience tipped the balance in his favour.

Advertisement

She said, "While I was skeptical in the beginning, Rohit's constant efforts were something that won me over. During our shoot, I used to feel homesick. I remember being low on health and home sick and thus Rohit arranged a surprise for me in the make-up room..." Revealing the surprise to be a cute DIY set up, Chetna added, "He decorated the room with my family pictures. It was surreal and beautiful. For the longest time, I felt that the production people surprised me. However, my hairstylist told me that it was Rohit who planned the same".