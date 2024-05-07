Undekhi 3 Actor Varun Badola Talks About Dealing With Social Media Trolling

Advertisement

Varun Badola is one of the most well-known actors on television. The actor is known for his work in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Gilli Gilli Gappa, Kohrra, and movies like Mission Raniganj. The actor, in a new interview, has opened up about social media trolling and how he deals with the criticism.

Varun Badola reacts to trolling

In a conversation with OTTPlay, Varun was asked about the effects of trolling on his life. The actor said while he used to get affected by it, now he has found ways to deal with it. He said , “It used to affect me initially. Mujhe ye game hi nahi samaj aata tha. Then, somebody asked me, Why are you taking it seriously?' People are relentless and uncool. (Someone once said) Kisi ek insaan ke paas itna vella (free) time hain ki tum khud kuch nahi ukhad rahe ho zindagi mein, par tum har dusre (insaan) ko gaali de rahe ho."

Varun added that he has started maintaining a gap from social media and only uses his Instagram when he is working on some project. "I use Instagram only when it is necessary. I keep it deleted for 4 to 5 months. I reactivate it when I am back to shooting for a project," said the actor.

Varun Badola says he works for six months every two years

In a previous with Siddharth Kannan, Varun opened up on being selective with his work. The actor admitted that because of being choosy he went through several hardships in his life. He recalled being down to his last penny while trying to provide for a family of 7.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star said, “Bankruptcy keeps knocking at my door every few years, and then I have to tell myself to find work quickly. People ask me why I don’t work regularly, but if you notice, most actors around the world aren’t working non-stop.” He also admitted that even though he does feel the desire to own a ‘bigger house, bigger car’, he believes that surviving in the industry for 30 years is more important for him.