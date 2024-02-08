English
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Urvashi Dholakia gets discharged after undergoing neck surgery, shares health update

Urvashi Dholakia shared that she underwent surgery for a tumour in the neck. The actress said that the surgery was successful, and she has been advised to rest.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia file photo | Image:Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin To Hoga, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin among others was recently admitted to the hospital. On Tuesday, the actress was discharged after undergoing neck surgery and shared her health update.

Urvashi Dholakia shares health update

Urvashi Dholakia took to social media and shared a series of photos from the hospital. In the pictures, she is seen resting on the hospital bed. Her neck can be seen covered with bandages. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "On road to recovery ❤️🫶🏻 taking each day as it comes 😊 #keepsmiling #keepshining Thank u all once again for all ur wishes and so much love."

Urvashi Dholakia expresses gratitude to the team of doctors who treated her

Urvashi Dholakia took to Instagram and shared a reel, wherein she is seen posing with the doctor who treated her, while she sat on the hospital bed. She shared another video in the reel and wrote: “ I cannot talk much as advised by doctors… Finally the drainage pipe is out and the IV line is out too…. Now all i want to do is go home.."

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Another Fight won Thank u all for ur wishes and love I am finally homeward bound. A long way to recovery yet but home will always be where my heart is Big thank u to @nanavatihospital for taking such amazing care of me the staff was so caring.”

She added: “And The Biggest thank u to the man behind it all .. the only man who managed to slit my throat (just kidding) - Dr. Agnieesh Patial ! @dragneesh Thanks a ton doc for attending to me with such sincerity and speed.”

Urvashi Dholakia shares she underwent surgery

Urvashi Dholakia shared that she underwent surgery for a tumour in the neck. She shared that her surgery was successful, and she has been advised to rest for a few days. In a statement, the 45-year-old actress said: "I had to undergo surgery as a tumour (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised to rest for 15 to 20 days."

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

