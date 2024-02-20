English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Vaquar Shaikh, Who Replaced Rituraj Singh In Anupamaa, Condoles Actor's Death: When I Was Informed..

Rituraj Singh was last seen in Star Plus show Anupamaa, his co-star Vaquar Shaikh from the series expressed his sadness on his demise.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rituraj Singh (L), Vaquar Shaikh (R)
Rituraj Singh (L), Vaquar Shaikh (R) | Image:Instagram
Rituraj Singh, who appeared on television shows such as Anupamaa as well as several films, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, passed away at his home early Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, a close friend said to PTI. He was 59. The actor was last seen in the Star Plus show Anupamaa, his co-star Vaquar Shaikh from the series expressed his sadness about his demise. 

Vaquar Shaikh condoles Rituraj Singh's death 

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Vaquar Shaikh said, “I didn't share the screen space with Ritu in Anupamaa, although I entered the show as his brother. We were supposed to have scenes together and I was looking forward to it but now, it's not going to happen. It is extremely shocking and disheartening.” 

 

Anupamaa set in mourning

Talking about his other co-stars from the Anupamaa set, the actor added everyone is in shock with the sudden news of Rituraj’s death. He said, “Everybody is in shock and are taking time to let the news sink in. I'm working in a 7 am shift and I received so many calls. When I was informed of the unfortunate news about him from people from the show, I thought he was not shooting today. However, later, I was told that he wouldn't ever return to the sets. We have the pressure of delivering episodes and thus we are compelled to shoot, however, everyone on the sets is sad, shocked, and disappointed. We prayed for him on the sets."

Rituraj is survived by his wife and two children. Singh was a familiar face in TV serials, films as well as OTT shows. His television roles include Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Besides, he appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films and in OTT shows such as Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force. Amit Behl said he learned of the death from actor Pallavi Joshi. Details of the funeral are not known yet.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

