Varun Badola is one of the most well-known actors on television. The actor is known for his work in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Gilli Gilli Gappa, Kohrra, and movies like Mission Raniganj. The actor, in a new interview, has opened up on facing financial hardships due to his sporadic work choices.

Varun Badola says he works for six months every two years

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Varun Badola opened up on being selective with his work. The actor admitted that because of being choosy he went through several hardships in his life. He recalled being down to his last penny while trying to provide for a family of 7.

A file photo of Varun Badola | Image: Instagram

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan said in the conversation, “Bankruptcy keeps knocking at my door every few years, and then I have to tell myself to find work quickly. People ask me why I don’t work regularly, but if you notice, most actors around the world aren’t working non-stop.” He also admitted that even though he does feel the desire of owing a ‘bigger house, bigger car’, he believes that surviving in the industry for 30 years is more important for him.

Varun Badola on being down to his last penny

In the same conversation, the actor recalled going through a tough phase when he had no work. He mentioned, “that one time, I was worried that I wouldn’t get any sort of work again. The industry was changing, and I started wondering what else I could do… I was actually down to one and a half or two months of savings.” He mentioned that it happened in 2015 when he had only a month or two savings left which amounted to ₹2 Lakhs.

A file photo of Varun Badola | Image: Instagram



Varun asserted that he had a family of 7 including his wife, four-year-old child, parents and two dogs, to feed. He argued, that most people don’t realise this, but when you have a young child at home, your expenses go through the roof. And then you add the dogs; it’s very expensive to take care of them. I was almost down to my last penny.” The actor maintained that he is proud to have a career lasting more than two decades in the show business.