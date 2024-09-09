sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |

Published 19:15 IST, September 9th 2024

Vikas Sethi Funeral: Actor's Mom Inconsolable, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sharad Kelkar Offer Condolences

Vikas Sethi reportedly died of cardiac arrest in his sleep. He acted in famous daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahiin To Hoga among others.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Visuals from Vikas Sethi's funeral in Mumbai
Visuals from Vikas Sethi's funeral in Mumbai | Image: Viral Bhayani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:44 IST, September 9th 2024