Published 19:15 IST, September 9th 2024
Vikas Sethi Funeral: Actor's Mom Inconsolable, Shabir Ahluwalia, Sharad Kelkar Offer Condolences
Vikas Sethi reportedly died of cardiac arrest in his sleep. He acted in famous daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahiin To Hoga among others.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Visuals from Vikas Sethi's funeral in Mumbai | Image: Viral Bhayani
- Listen to this article
18:44 IST, September 9th 2024