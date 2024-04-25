Advertisement

Maera Mishra, Adhyayan Suman's ex-girlfriend, got engaged to her boyfriend Rajul Yadav in Delhi on April 24. It was an intimate yet lavish ceremony that was attended by her close friends and family. TV actors such as Hiba Nawab and Smita Bansal were among the attendees.

Inside Maera Mishra and Rajul Yadav's engagement ceremony

Several photos and videos from the ceremony are going viral on the internet that show the couple enjoying the function. For the occasion, the Bhagya Lakshmi actress wore a golden lehenga and sported dewy makeup. Rajul, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit, featuring golden embroidery. Maera's fiance is a Delhi-based dermatologist.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Sumita Bansal/Instagram)

Smita Bansal shared a photo with the newly engaged couple on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Congratulations". Hiba shared a video in which Rajul is going down on his knees as the couple exchanged the rings.

How did Rajul Yadav propose Maera Mishra?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about how Rajul popped the question. Recalling the moment, she revealed that Rajul proposed to her on Valentine's Day. "After spending time with him on Valentine's Day, I told him that as that special day passed by, I hoped that he'd pop the big question. Even when I told him that, he acted innocent and told me that he was sorry for letting me down and not figuring it out my feelings on his own," she said.

After a while, Rajul knelt to propose to her saying, "How can I let you down?" leaving the actress flabbergasted. She didn't know how to react and was just standing all surprised.

When Maera Mishra opened up about her breakup with Adhyayan Suman

In the same interview, the actress was asked if her past relationship with actor Adhyayan ever held her back. To this, Maera replied that it happened when she was only 21-year-old so it doesn't count. "No. I had only one bad experience, and that didn't matter because everybody is not the same. It has been four to five years; back then, I was very young," she told the portal.