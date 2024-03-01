Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna, who is all set to get married to longtime beau Karan Sharma on March 2, recently opened up on facing rejections in the industry for her looks. In a recent interview, the actress recalled the time she was asked to get her teeth fixed to get work in the industry. However, she didn’t go through it and still managed to get success in her field.

Surbhi Chandna faced criticism for her crooked teeth

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Surbhi Chandna talked about the time she almost went ahead with putting braces on her teeth but was stopped by her mother. The actress said, “When I used to audition for shows someone told me the worst advice about my looks. They told me to get my teeth fixed otherwise I won’t get any work in the industry I took it very seriously and wanted to put braces on to align them. However, my mom didn’t agree to it. She said, ‘It’s fine if you don’t get any work I don’t mind but I won’t let you change your structure for it'. Later, my first show I got as a lead is only because my producer saw that it’s not a flaw but yeah.”

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna on managing work and wedding preparations

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi opened up about working till the end of the wedding. Surbhi said, “There are so many women who are pregnant and are still working until the eighth.” On this, her co-star Barun Sobti said, “My wife was flying until the eighth month, working, going to work.” Surbhi responded by saying, “Toh usse badi baat toh kuch nahi ho sakti, meri toh shaadi hai yaar. (Nothing can be bigger than this, it’s just my wedding).”

Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna with her beau Karan Sharma

Surbhi also talked about her wedding preparations. She said that she has a partner who is working towards it. “My sister who’s really taking care, so backend par kaam chal raha hai. We have a good team who’s managing that aspect,” she added.