English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

When Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna Was Rejected From Projects Due To Her Looks

Surbhi Chandna recalled the time she was asked to get her teeth fixed to get work in the industry. However, she didn’t go through with it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:Surbhi Chandna
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Surbhi Chandna, who is all set to get married to longtime beau Karan Sharma on March 2, recently opened up on facing rejections in the industry for her looks. In a recent interview, the actress recalled the time she was asked to get her teeth fixed to get work in the industry. However, she didn’t go through it and still managed to get success in her field. 

Surbhi Chandna faced criticism for her crooked teeth

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Surbhi Chandna talked about the time she almost went ahead with putting braces on her teeth but was stopped by her mother. The actress said, “When I used to audition for shows someone told me the worst advice about my looks. They told me to get my teeth fixed otherwise I won’t get any work in the industry I took it very seriously and wanted to put braces on to align them. However, my mom didn’t agree to it. She said, ‘It’s fine if you don’t get any work I don’t mind but I won’t let you change your structure for it'. Later, my first show I got as a lead is only because my producer saw that it’s not a flaw but yeah.” 

Surbhi Chandna

 

Surbhi Chandna on managing work and wedding preparations

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi opened up about working till the end of the wedding. Surbhi said, “There are so many women who are pregnant and are still working until the eighth.” On this, her co-star Barun Sobti said, “My wife was flying until the eighth month, working, going to work.”  Surbhi responded by saying, “Toh usse badi baat toh kuch nahi ho sakti, meri toh shaadi hai yaar. (Nothing can be bigger than this, it’s just my wedding).”

Advertisement
Surbhi Chandna with her beau Karan Sharma 

 

Surbhi also talked about her wedding preparations. She said that she has a partner who is working towards it. “My sister who’s really taking care, so backend par kaam chal raha hai. We have a good team who’s managing that aspect,” she added.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

9 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

11 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

11 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

11 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

11 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. I Think I Did Some Films For The Wrong Reasons: Ananya On Her Career

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Om Raut Defends Article 370 Over Accusations Of It Being A Propaganda

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Biden physical declared him ‘fit for duty’ but left out mental exam

    World11 minutes ago

  4. JLo's Versace Moment From The 2000's Grammys Almost Did Not Happen

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  5. Bradley Cooper Reveals He Did Not Love His Daughter When She Was Born

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo