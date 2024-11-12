Published 22:49 IST, November 12th 2024
When 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna Inspired Kids To Drink Their Milk
Actor Mukesh Khanna, who gained major stardom playing Shaktimaan in 1990s, said that the character was also a teacher and had even inspired children to have their milk.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Mukesh Khanna starred as Shaktimaan | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:49 IST, November 12th 2024