Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Who Was Rituraj Singh, Made In Heaven Actor, Who Died Of Cardiac Arrest At 59?

Rituraj Singh was hospitalized and had a pancreatic illness before he died of cardiac arrest on Monday night, February 19.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rituraj
Rituraj | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rituraj Singh, who has won over fans with several incredible roles in multiple films and shows, died aged 59 on Monday night, February 19. The actor was hospitalized and had a pancreatic illness before he died of cardiac arrest. His sudden death was lamented by the public and those close to him. His close friend Amit Behl confirmed the information and expressed his sadness.

What television shows was Rituraj Singh a part of? 

Rituraj reportedly started his television career as a host on the reality show Tol Mol Ke Bol. The actor played different roles in some Indian TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, and Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum. He also features in Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven.

What movies did Rituraj Singh feature in? 

Rituraj was also part of numerous prominent films including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Yaariyan 2, Thunivu, and more. 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 10:40 IST

