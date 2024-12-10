Published 23:41 IST, December 10th 2024
Shogun To Mr & Mrs Smith: Watch These TV Shows Of 2024 Before New Year 2025
As we have entered the second week of December 2024, we have brought you a list of TV shows that you must watch before this year ends.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
In no particular order, here are 10 new shows from 2024 to check out before the new year.
Nobody Wants This
In 2024, pop culture experienced a Brodyssance when Netflix's “Nobody Wants This” reminded many why they had a crush on Adam Brody in the early aughts when he was on “The O.C.” In this rom-com created by Erin Foster, Brody plays a rabbi named Noah who begins dating a gentile named Joanne (the always entertaining Kristen Bell) and their courtship as thirtysomethings unfolds. Before reaching their happily ever after, a number of obstacles — like religious differences, family pressures and career goals — need to be addressed. Hope is not lost, however, and throughout it all Noah and Joanne remain a good match. The supporting cast, by the way, is also a delight.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:41 IST, December 10th 2024