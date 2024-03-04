Updated March 4th, 2024 at 22:14 IST
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Aditi Bhatia Aka Roohi Buys New Swanky Car Mercedes Benz | Watch
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia shared a reel in which she is signing the documents for her new car and flaunting the keys.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia welcomed a new swanky ride in her garage. The actress took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her new car that she recently bought and gave a quick glimpse of her day. She has also shared photos of her new possessions.
Aditi Bhatia buys new Mercedes Benz E Class
Taking to her Instagram handle, Aditi shared a reel in which she is signing the documents for her new car and flaunting the keys. Dressed in a denim outfit, Aditi posed with her mother after unwrapping her new car. In the background, we can see the childhood photos of the actress on the AV. She shared the video with the caption, "New Car," followed by a white heart emoticon.
Soon after she dropped the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Agasthya Shah, Pooja Gor, Krishna Mukherjee and Vinny Arora wrote, "Congratulations". Ankita Bhargava wrote, "Godbless u".
Advertisement
All you need to know about Mercedes Benz E Class
The luxurious car offers the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class. It boasts dimensions of 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,493 mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 3,094 mm. In comparison to its predecessor, it is 18 mm longer and 20 mm wider, with the 15 mm longer wheelbase primarily accounting for the 18 mm length increment.
From an exterior, the E-Class bears a striking resemblance to the standard wheelbase variant. Not to miss, the extended rear door, which has a quarter glass positioned behind it, diverges from the rear door design with an integrated rear window.
Advertisement
Coming back to Aditi, she has seemingly left the acting business after portraying the role of Ruhi from 2016 to 2019 in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, succeeding Ruhanika Dhawan. She is currently shifting gears to being an influencer endorsing the products.
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 22:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
BJP to Hold Next CEC Meet on March 8Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.