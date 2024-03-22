Advertisement

Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production terminated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actors Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe on March 18. The production cited unprofessional behaviour as the reason behind their decision. Both the actors were overnight replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as new leads. Reacting to his sudden exit from the show Shehzada said he is not ready to talk about the situation yet.

Shehzada Dhami on getting sacked from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As per Pinkvilla, Shehzada was unreachable for a few days following the termination before deciding to answer the phone. The actor said, while maintaining his silence on the matter, "Mujhe kuch nahi kehna hai isspar, (I have nothing to say about this.) I'm not yet ready to discuss it.”

When probed further about his future career plans, he responded, "Jo hoga, woh aap log dekh hi lege (Whatever I take up, you'll get to know)."

Why were Shehzada and Pratiksha fired?

Some recent events prompted the production house to take a firm stance against Shehzada, who portrayed the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, who essayed Roohi. Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain.

Pratiksha, who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectations as per the character requirement. In light of these actions, the Directors Kut Production terminated them announcing their replacements within a day.

(with inputs from IANS)