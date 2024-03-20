×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Shivam Khajuria On Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe's Firing

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on air since 2009. The show's leading pair, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, were recently removed by production.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shivam Khajuria
Shivam Khajuria | Image:khajuriashivam24/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has easily added its name to the list of some of television's longest running daily soaps. The serial has been on air since 2009. Needless to say, this has of course seen several actors entering, exiting and being replaced in the show. The latest case in this regard however, carries controversy owing to their sudden termination from the show.

Advertisement

Shivam Khajuria reacts to the controversy


For the unversed, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been removed from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by the production house - the key player in this regard is producer Rajan Shahi. Their respective roles will now be essayed by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani respectively. Shivam Khajuria, who plays the role of Rohit Poddar on the show, shared his take on the situation at hand. He was particularly upset for Honmukhe, considering YRKKH was her first show.

Advertisement


In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he said, "It is quite unfortunate. I am hurt more for Pratiksha because it was her first show. She did her life's first mockshoot with me, we had a good connection and I used to often tell her to focus on the craft. Also, I am disappointed that both Pratiksha and Shehzada didn't even try to defend themselves in the meeting when they were told about the termination. I wish they would have shared their sides of the story or at least tried to work things out. But they didn't."

Advertisement

Shivam Khajuria reveals how Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe reacted to the news


He further went on to recall the exact moment the news was broken to the cast and crew. While Shehzada appeared strong during his exit, it was tough moment for Pratiksha. 

Advertisement


He said, "When they were told about it, they just left the sets in minutes. Shehzada stood up and walked towards the exit while Pratiksha took a while to gather the courage to move out of the sets. She was teary-eyed and emotional. Everybody was shocked. Even Rajan Sir was emotional sharing the news. He is a person who gives many chances to people, you can just imagine the severity of the situation that led the production house to take such a big decision."

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

a minute ago
Kolkata, on Wednesday, recorded its second lowest temperature for the month of March since 1970.

Kolkata Maximum Temp

a minute ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

6 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

10 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

14 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

17 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

21 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

22 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

23 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

26 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

28 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

29 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

30 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

34 minutes ago
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre's Fact Check Unit

35 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo