Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has easily added its name to the list of some of television's longest running daily soaps. The serial has been on air since 2009. Needless to say, this has of course seen several actors entering, exiting and being replaced in the show. The latest case in this regard however, carries controversy owing to their sudden termination from the show.

Shivam Khajuria reacts to the controversy



For the unversed, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been removed from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by the production house - the key player in this regard is producer Rajan Shahi. Their respective roles will now be essayed by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani respectively. Shivam Khajuria, who plays the role of Rohit Poddar on the show, shared his take on the situation at hand. He was particularly upset for Honmukhe, considering YRKKH was her first show.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he said, "It is quite unfortunate. I am hurt more for Pratiksha because it was her first show. She did her life's first mockshoot with me, we had a good connection and I used to often tell her to focus on the craft. Also, I am disappointed that both Pratiksha and Shehzada didn't even try to defend themselves in the meeting when they were told about the termination. I wish they would have shared their sides of the story or at least tried to work things out. But they didn't."

Shivam Khajuria reveals how Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe reacted to the news



He further went on to recall the exact moment the news was broken to the cast and crew. While Shehzada appeared strong during his exit, it was tough moment for Pratiksha.

He said, "When they were told about it, they just left the sets in minutes. Shehzada stood up and walked towards the exit while Pratiksha took a while to gather the courage to move out of the sets. She was teary-eyed and emotional. Everybody was shocked. Even Rajan Sir was emotional sharing the news. He is a person who gives many chances to people, you can just imagine the severity of the situation that led the production house to take such a big decision."