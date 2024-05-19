Advertisement

Mohena Singh, who embraced motherhood for the second time in April this year, revealed the name of her newborn in a recent vlog. The actress got married to politician and businessman Suyesh Rawat, son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, in 2019. The couple welcomed their first baby, Ayaansh, on April 15, 2022.

Mohena Kumari shares her daughter’s name

In her vlog, Mohena discussed how she spends her whole day with her two children and claimed that she feels happy and content with it. The actress went on to say that her favourite moments in life are when her two children nap together.

Speaking further about the same, Mohena said that she finds great satisfaction in watching her 2-year-old son, Ayaansh, move around. Her infant, on the other hand, is just waiting for her mother to come get her. Mohena continued by revealing her newborn’s name, which turned out to be Gauritaa.

Mohena Kumari’s second pregnancy announcement

Mohena announced her second pregnancy via a dance reel on her social media handle in March 2013. Dressed in a rani pink salwar suit wrapping up her ample bump, Mohena danced to Knockwell's remix of Aaoge Jab Tum. The caption to the post revealed how the song was one of her top picks when she was gestating Ayaansh in her womb, awaiting his arrival.

The song has proven to be equally special and significant for Mohena's second pregnancy. An excerpt from her caption reads, "...Ayaansh coming into our life has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy..."

