Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Kumari Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Her Name

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari recently embraced motherhood for the second time. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news of her baby girl's birth and announced her name. Mohena along with her husband Suyesh Rawat welcomed her first child, a baby boy Ayaansh, in 2022.

Mohena Kumari names baby girl Gauritaa

On May 21, Mohena Kumari, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her baby daughter. The actress shared a video of her full family noting that they have now added another member. Along with a small vidoe, she penned a note for the newborn’s arrival.

In the caption along with the video, Mohena wrote, “From 2 to 3, now 3 to 4. Ayaansh has a little sister now 💝 A bit late for sure, but nonetheless here’s welcoming little Gauritaa into our life.” Previously, in her vlog too, the actress has expressed her excitement about becoming a mother for the second time. She discussed how she spends her whole day with her two children and claimed that she feels happy and content with it. The actress went on to say that her favourite moments in life are when her two children nap together.

How did Mohena Kumari announce her second pregnancy?

Mohena announced her second pregnancy via a dance reel on her social media handle in March 2013. Dressed in a rani pink salwar suit wrapping up her ample bump, Mohena danced to Knockwell's remix of Aaoge Jab Tum. The caption to the post revealed how the song was one of her top picks when she was gestating Ayaansh in her womb, awaiting his arrival.

An excerpt from her caption reads, "...Ayaansh coming into our life has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy..." The actress got married to politician and businessman Suyesh Rawat, son of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, in 2019. The couple welcomed their first baby, Ayaansh, on April 15, 2022.