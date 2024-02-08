English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Photos/ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Shirin Sewani Exudes Elegance At Her Baby Shower

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shirin Sewani
Shirin Sewani file photo | Image:Shirin Sewani/Instagram
Shirin Sewani, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to welcome her first child. Ahead of her delivery, she hosted a traditional baby shower ceremony on Saturday. Several photos and videos from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media.

Shirin Sewani's baby shower

For the baby shower ceremony, Shirin Sewani was dressed in a rani pink-toned kurta, complemented by a contrasting pastel green-hued sharara and a matching dupatta. The actress completed her look with a choker neckpiece, matching earrings, maangteeka, and a nath. Shirin's husband, Uday Sachan, wore a pink-hued kurta paired with matching pants and a sleeveless jacket.

In her caption, the actress humorously expressed her future intentions as a mother, stating, "I will be the mother who steals her kids Maggi."

(Photo from Shirin Sewani's baby shower | Image: Shirin Sewani/Instagram)
(Photo from Shirin Sewani's baby shower | Image: Shirin Sewani/Instagram)
(Photo from Shirin Sewani's baby shower | Image: Shirin Sewani/Instagram)
(Photo from Shirin Sewani's baby shower | Image: Shirin Sewani/Instagram)

Shirin Sewani, Udayan Sachan are all set to welcome first child

Shirin Sewani took to social media and shared several glimpses of her pregnancy journey. Her quirky announcement post featured the couple sitting on a bed. The actress is seen flaunting her baby bump while eating a bowl of delicious meals. Her husband Udayan Sachan was seen holding a book titled, "New father." The post read, "Meet the Parents. Starring Udayan Sachan as Father and Shirin Sewani as Mother. Coming March 2024."

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Little Chinky/Chinku arriving soon! 🐣 3 years of happily annoying each other and becoming a family of 3 #US."

Shirin Sewani on balancing work during pregnancy journey

Shirin Sewani revealed that she is relishing every moment of her pregnancy while actively continuing to work and create content for social media. Despite the challenges, she said that she finds fulfillment in both her professional and personal life.

The actress added that her husband, Udayan Sachan, a flight captain, has been an unwavering pillar of support during this journey. She shared that Udayan has gone the extra mile, working additional hours to ensure he can be by Shirin's side during the crucial delivery time.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

