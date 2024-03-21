×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:36 IST

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla On New Actors Joining The Show After Controversy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers replaced Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe as Armaan and Roohi within a day of firing the lead actors from the show.

Samridhii Shukla
Samridhii Shukla | Image:Samridhii Shukla/Instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actor Samridhii Shukla has weighed in on the changes in the cast of the show. The show stirred a storm when the lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were sacked for unprofessional behaviour on the set. The day after their firing, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani replaced them as the lead. Now, Samridhii Shukla, who plays Abhira on the show has reacted to the new cast members.

Samridhii Shukla on new cast entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla shared her experience of shooting with the new actors. She shared that she has shot only with Garvita and found her to be nice. She added, “It has only been two days since the new actors have joined in. I haven't shot much with them. I did one scene with Garvita. We had met during MakarSankranti when there was an integration episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. She seemed nice. “

A file photo of Samridhii Shukla  | Image: Instagram 

Further Shukla asserted that she shot with Garvita, who now plays Roohi in the show and noted that she is looking forward to sharing the screen with her. She added, “I shot an important scene with Garvita and I feel she's a great actress. There was a nice give-and-take that happened which was nice. I am looking forward to more such scenes and I hope audiences like the same.” About Rohit, who now plays Armaan, the actress said, “I haven't shot any solo scenes with him. However, we have exchanged pleasantries and he seems to be a nice guy.”

It feels like day 1 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla

In the same conversation, Samridhii argued that the departure of  Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe has been challenging. She shared, “I feel I'm in the middle of the chaos.  Although I wasn't really very close to them, I have spent five months shooting with these prominent actors in the show. ” She added, that staring from the ‘scratch’ is a little ‘challenging’ for her. 

Samridhii concluded by saying, “Honestly, I feel like I'm on Day 1 on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although I'm excited and looking forward to how things would turn out. I just hope that the viewers accept the changes.” On March 18, Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production terminated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actors Shehzada Dhami, and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:36 IST

