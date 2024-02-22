YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, Brother Sampath Detained For Alleged Possesion Of Drugs

Advertisement

YouTuber and Big Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula was recently taken into police custody, according to 123Telugu.com. Reportedly Shanmukh was caught with cannabis. He was apprehended by police in Hyderabad after they discovered cannabis in his possession during an inquiry related to his brother Sampath Vinay. According to reports, both Shanmukh and his brother Sampath were taken into custody on Thursday.

How did the police find out about cannabis?

According to reports, upon a complaint registered by Sampath's ex-girlfriend, Narsingh police reached Sampath's house and found the duo smoking weed.

Why did Sampath's ex file a complaint against him?

Reportedly Sampath and his ex were in a relationship for over a decade. The couple even got engaged three years ago. However, they got separated and Sampath tied the knot with another woman recently. This reportedly angered Sampath's ex, who filed a complaint against the brothers with the police. She also accused Sampath of cheating on her.

This is not Shanmukh's first controversy

Shanmukh has often found himself in controversies. In 2021, he made headlines for a hit-and-run case. He was once also arrested in a drunk and drive case. Shanmukh is yet to react to his recent custody.