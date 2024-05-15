Advertisement

Samridhii Shukla, portraying Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently addressed a circulating fake video that fabricated details about her family, income, and possessions. Expressing her disappointment, she highlighted how misinformation proliferates on social media, even reaching those close to her.

Samridhii opens up about the fake news about her income

In an interview with Telly Masala, actress Samridhii Shukla opened up about the fake news circulating on the internet about her personal life and income. She said, "Bahut acha lagta hai social media par pyaar dekhna, but there are drawbacks too. Even people who do not have the right information have access to the social media and because of this, there are times when false stories are spread."

She further added, "A family friend reached out to me asking me if I have a brother. I told him I do not. Then he spoke to me about my per day income. I asked him who was telling him all this. He said there was a random video on Youtube which he saw. He sent the link to me then. I asked him to not trust these stories. These videos talk about everyone's perdays, their cars and what not. People have literally made videos about everything from my age to how many cars I own. Some people have also circulated false pictures of my parents."

More about Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii debuted on television with Colors TV's Saavi Ki Savaari, alongside Farmaan Haider. However, it was her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus that catapulted her to fame, taking over as the lead post the generation leap, succeeding Pranali Rathod.