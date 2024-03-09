Advertisement

Zain Imam, who is best known for his part in Naamkarann, was rumoured to be dating his co-star Aditi Rathore from the show. To put things in perspective, he recently discussed his long-rumoured love relationship with Aditi. The actor vehemently denied ever dating Aditi and claimed the speculations to be ‘utter rubbish’.

Zain Imam on dating Aditi Rathore

During his appearance on Beblunt Podcast, Zain once and for all shuts down the rumours of ever dating his Naamkarann co-star Aditi. The actor said, “Are you kidding me? This is not true. Utter rubbish. There is no truth to such stories. A lot of fans have been connecting, but aisa kuch bhi nahi tha kabhi bhi (but there was nothing like that ever).”

Explaining the reason behind these reports, Zain put it on their chemistry in the show. “Once you do a show and stuff like that people connect you right. And the way people start shipping with the other person. So that’s understandable, because I think if you like the chemistry, in a show that you do that means half of our work is done.”

Such rumors, in Imam's opinion, only surface when viewers find the pair entertaining together. He accepts the speculations with a sense of humor and finds it admirable that fans are forming connections between the show's main stars, which also serves to validate their acting careers.

What is Naamkarann about?

Naamkarann started airing on Star Plus in September 2016. The show was headlined by Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore and ran for more than 450 episodes. The show concluded in June 2018. It follows the life of Avni, a girl born out of wedlock, who assumes a new identity and dedicates her life to the care and well-being of illegitimate children in an orphanage.